UFC featherweight title: Jose Aldo vs. Max Holloway live round-by-round coverage

Jose Aldo is likely the greatest featherweight MMA fighter of all time. The dominant champion finally was dethroned by Conor McGregor but McGregor elected not to defend his title. Aldo defeated Frankie Edgar to become the interim champion and then regular champion again, while Max Holloway defeated Anthony Pettis in what was billed as an interim title fight. Now Aldo and Holloway will fight to unify those belts. Holloway rides a 10 fight win streak into this contest and wants to prove he's one of the elite fighters in the sport.

Round 1. The fight starts off with neither man throwing much. Holloway opens up a couple times over the first couple minutes while Aldo doesn't throw much of anything. Aldo hurts Holloway with a punch and follows with additional punches that connect right on the jaw and a flying knee. He then backs off. One thing that could make a difference as the fight progresses is that the crowd explodes when Aldo attacks, making some of his blows seem more significant than they actually are. Holloway needs more output. 10-9 Aldo.

Round 2. Aldo lands a nice body punch early. Aldo starts to open up more with his punches while Holloway continues to be relatively inactive. Holloway does land a nice left hand and follows with another combination. In the second half of the round, Holloway finally begins to increase the volume and he lands some nice punches in the process. Aldo snaps back Holloway's neck with a few jabs. Holloway begins taunting ala Nick Diaz late. Very close round. 10-9 Aldo.

Round 3. Holloway charges in with a couple of impressive combinations. Aldo swings at air in response. Holloway drops Aldo with the third punch of a three punch combination. Aldo is in big trouble. Holloway looks to secure mount while dropping down punches. Holloway isn't able to get the better position at first but he keeps landing huge punches. Aldo is hurt badly and Holloway gets full mount. Holloway keeps dropping down punches and Aldo is in survival mode. Holloway nearly has a rear naked choke but gives up on that and decides to keep throwing punches until finally the fight is stopped.

Winner: Max Holloway, TKO, round 3.

The skill of Max Holloway has been increasingly apparent as he has rolled through the featherweight division. Tonight, he got the showcase victory he needed to prove himself one of the best in the sport. At just 25, Holloway has big things ahead of him. As for Aldo and Brazil, it's a devastating setback. Aldo is one of the most popular fighters in the country coming off the release of a major motion picture about his life and he was taken out emphatically in a crucial fight.