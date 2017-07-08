Women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes (14-4) has pulled out of her title fight against Valentina Shevchenko (14-2) at UFC 213 on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas because of illness. The interim middleweight title fight between No. 1 contender Yoel Romero from Cuba and No. 3 Robert Whittaker of Australia will now be the main event while the heavyweight bout between former champion Fabricio Werdum (21-6-1) and Alistair Overeem (42-15) will be the co-main event.
Amanda Nunes will not defend title against Valentina Shevchenko because of illness
Lance Pugmire
UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, after being hospitalized hours earlier, has pulled out of Saturday night’s UFC 213 main-event title fight against top-rated Valentina Shevchenko, UFC President Dana White confirmed to the Los Angeles Times.
In a text message to The Times, White first said, “I don’t know,” why Nunes (14-4) was withdrawing from the card after being examined by a physician.
“The doctor cleared her to fight. She said she doesn’t feel good,” White said. “It is what it is. You can’t make anyone fight.”
The report of Nunes’ illness and withdrawal was brought to light by Ariel Helwani of mmafighting.com.
Nunes looked drained, as fighters often do, when she weighed in Friday morning, but she was able to attend the afternoon public weigh-in with Shevchenko (14-2), and duplicated Shevchenko’s straight-armed pose for cameras as they faced off.
The bout will likely be rescheduled when Nunes meets full health by her standards.
In the meantime, White said women’s unbeaten strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk spent Saturday morning “begging me for the fight.”
Jedrzejczyk last fought in May and aimed to fight in November, but she’s in town for International Fight Week and told White she would take on Shevchencko.
“Gangster,” White said. “Impossible, [but] trust me, I would love to.”
Medical screening and other clearances require a slightly longer period, and it’s also unclear what Jedrzejczyk weighs before the Nevada Athletic Commission would clear her.
Nunes vs. Shevchenko rematch is for a title this time
Lance Pugmire
It makes perfect sense for Amanda Nunes to open her women’s bantamweight title defense at UFC 213 on Saturday by launching the same hammer punches that made first-round wrecks of Miesha Tate and Ronda Rousey.
In aiming those fists at Valentina Shevchenko, Nunes confronts a more elusive target, an experienced martial artist who took Nunes the full three rounds in a non-title fight 16 months ago.
Nunes (14-4) tired late in her unanimous-decision victory, and this rematch for the belt is scheduled for five rounds.
“This is the thing I’ve talked about — fighting mental,” Shevchenko said. “If something goes exactly as you plan it, then you are good, but if something goes wrong and you’re in against a very good fighter, then things change little by little — until I finish her.”
Las Vegas bookmakers call the fight a pick ’em.