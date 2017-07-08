UFC 213 Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is headlined by a bout pitting Yoel Romero (13-1) against Robert Whittaker (18-4) for the UFC interim middleweight title. The card has been defined in large part by cancellations. Previously scheduled fights featuring Cody Garbrandt vs. T.J. Dillashaw and Robbie Lawler vs. Donald Cerrone had to be cancelled, then the scheduled main event featuring women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes vs. challenger Valentina Shevchenko was cancelled the day of the event. The heavyweight bout between former champion Fabricio Werdum (21-6-1) and Alistair Overeem (42-15) will be the co-main event.
UFC interim middleweight title: Yoel Romero vs. Robert Whittaker live round-by-round coverage
|Todd Martin
Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker have been pursuing a middleweight title shot for some time, particularly Romero. Champion Michael Bisping has been sidelined by injury and is hoping for a fight with Georges St. Pierre. Thus, Romero and Whittaker will fight for an interim title and hopefully the winner will take on Bisping in the fall. Romero is an Olympic silver medalist in wrestling with otherworldly knockout power. He is 13-1 in MMA with 11 knockouts. Robert Whittaker is a fast striker who is 6-0 since moving to middleweight. He defeated Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza last time out in the most impressive victory of his career.
Round 1. Whittaker opens with a high kick. Romero knocks Whittaker off balance with a low kick. Romero connects with a hard kick to the body.