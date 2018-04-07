Within the same hour that Conor McGregor was emerging handcuffed from the New York Police Department's Brooklyn precinct, scheduled UFC 223 main-event fighter Max Holloway was ruled out due to the effects of his weight cut.
"Shoot me in the [expletive] head," UFC President Dana White texted to the Times.
McGregor, the UFC's lightweight champion from Ireland described by his defense attorney as having "the most visible face on the planet," followed up his video-recorded Thursday attack on a bus carrying UFC fighters inside Barclays Center by leaving Brooklyn Criminal Court after posting a $50,000 bail.
Looking back on her first loss in the UFC, former women's strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk insists she didn't dwell on it for very long.
"I don't know if you're going to believe me or not, but I got over it the same night," Jedrzejczyk said of her first-round knockout loss to Rose Namajunas in November..
"I went to the locker room, and I had brought my nephew there. He was 7. It was his first fight. I saw him and he hugged me — 'Hey, auntie, you must be so sad' — but I had to be so strong for this little kid. I must show him how to deal with losing in life, to be an adult, to be very strong."