Amanda Nunes won the UFC women’s bantamweight title by submitting the popular Miesha Tate and then knocking out Ronda Rousey. Unfortunately, Nunes hasn’t been able to connect as a pay-per-view attraction in the way that her previous opponents did. Meanwhile, the division has been hollowed out by retirements and fighters moving to new divisions at featherweight and flyweight. Raquel Pennington gets this title shot in part because of the lack of strong contenders. Pennington has won four straight but hasn’t competed since 2016 and is coming off a severe injury.

Round 1. Nunes knocks Pennington down with a leg kick. Nunes comes in with a big right hand but gets countered in the process as well. Nunes keeps attacking the leg and she knocks Pennington down with a leg kick for the second time. Nunes appears to stun Pennington a little with a two punch combination but Pennington is fine. Pennington is able to land some counter punches here and there but Nunes has so much more power. Pennington’s leg is also very red all over the place. They exchange late with Nunes landing the harder punches. 10-9 Nunes.

Round 2. Nunes moves in with punches. Pennington looks to clinch but Nunes prevents that. Nunes continues to walk down Pennington and is both the more versatile and effective fighter. Nunes lands a few hard knees to the head during a brief clinch. Pennington scores a takedown in the final minute of the round and ends up in side control. Pennington drops a few elbows but then lets Nunes back up and they exchange late. 10-9 Nunes.