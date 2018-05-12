Advertisement
UFC 224 live updates: Fight-by-fight coverage leading up to the Nunes-Pennington main event

Amanda Nunes (15-4-0) returns to her native country to defend her UFC women's bantamweight title against American Raquel Pennington (9-6) on Saturday night at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Keep it here for round-by-round coverage of all the fights. Other featured bouts will include middleweight fights between contenders Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and Kelvin Gastelum as well as legends Vitor Belfort and Lyoto Machida, a bantamweight bout between John Lineker and Brian Kelleher and a women’s strawweight fight pitting Mackenzie Dern against Amanda Cooper.

