This is being billed as an interim welterweight title fight even though champion Tyron Woodley is ready to fight. Covington comes from a wrestling background and has gained attention with his brash, abrasive trash talking. He has been particularly nasty towards the country of Brazil, angering his opponent for this fight. Dos Anjos is a former UFC lightweight champion now looking to become champion in a second weight class.
Round 1. Covington runs across the cage and gets caught with a hard punch in the process. Covington keeps pressing for the takedown. He gets Dos Anjos down momentarily but Dos Anjos pops back up and they fight for position by the cage. They trade punches and elbows from the clinch but Covington can’t get the takedown. Dos Anjos lands a few hard knees to the body. He is really connecting well there but Covington keeps coming. Both men throw some kicks from distance before Covington again goes to the clinch. Covington was constantly instigating clinches that round but Dos Anjos landed the better shots. 10-9 Dos Anjos.
Round 2. Covington goes for an early takedown again and again gets it quickly but just like in the first, Dos Anjos gets up quickly. Dos Anjos uses a solid body kick on the break. Covington again looks for a takedown. Dos Anjos continues to attack the body with kicks and punches. Covington goes back to the clinch. Dos Anjos lands a nice looping left hand. Covington answers with a right hand of his own and then an uppercut. Covington goes back to the clinch. Covington gets a takedown late but Dos Anjos gets up quick again. 10-9 Dos Anjos.
Holly Holm is the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion who knocked out Ronda Rousey to end Rousey’s reign on top. She has struggled in recent fights but is looking for another major title fight. Megan Anderson is the former Invicta featherweight champion making her UFC debut. She is eyeing a bout with UFC featherweight queen Cris “Cyborg” Justino.
Round 1. Anderson moves in with punches and lands a heavy knee to the head. They clinch and Anderson lands a knee to the body. Neither fighter is able to do much in the clinch but they trade smaller blows. They break and Anderson moves in again throwing big punches. Holm answers with a nice front kick up the middle. Holm then shoots and secures a takedown. Holm ends up in side control. Holm looks for full mount but ends up in half guard instead. 10-9 Anderson.
Round 2. Anderson moves into closer range, with Holm throwing some kicks as Anderson attempts to close distance. They end up in a clinch before Holm backs up. Holm throws a few kicks from range, mostly low. Holm takes Anderson down as Anderson is moving in. Anderson has half guard and Holm passes into side control. Holm lands a series of punches from there. Holm looks to set up an arm triangle choke but gives it up when she gains full mount. Holm opens up with punches from there. Holm lands a series of elbows from there. 10-8 Holm.
Andrei Arlovski is the former UFC heavyweight champion and is toward the tail end of his career. He has won two straight via decision. Tai Tuivasa is 7-0 with knockouts in all of his wins.
Round 1. Tuivasa lets his hands go early. Arlovski knocks him down with a punch, but he quickly gets up and is fine. Tuivasa gets a takedown and lands in full mount. Arlovski is able to tie Tuivasa up and prevent Tuivasa from doing anything in the position. Arlovski then explodes and pushes him off. Arlovski returns to his feet. Tuivasa is bleeding badly. Tuivasa drops Arlovski with a hard punch. Arlovski gets up and goes for the takedown. Tuivasa prevents that. Tuivasa lands a few punches and they clinch. Arlovski lands on the break, but Tuivasa answers back with big punches. Whenever it appears Tuivasa is going for the finish, Arlovski answers back and keeps him honest. 10-9 Tuivasa.
Round 2. Arlovski opens with a few low kicks. Tuivasa connects with a few solid punches. Arlovski then answers back. Arlovski connects with a couple more punches after that. Arlovski’s boxing looks very crisp. Tuivasa clinches but then gives it up. Arlovski lands a few more quality punches and Tuivasa is bleeding pretty badly again. Tuivasa moves in with punches of his own, but Arlovski clinches to neutralize Tuivasa. As Arlovski moves in, he gets countered with a nice hook. 10-9 Arlovski.
CM Punk was an extremely successful professional wrestler, becoming one of the WWE’s most popular wrestlers. After a falling out with that company, Punk decided to pursue an interest in MMA, and UFC decided to give him an opportunity. Punk lost his first fight but now gets a second shot. Mike Jackson was used as an opponent for Punk’s first foe, Mickey Gall, and he competes here with an identical 0-1 record.
Round 1. Punk misses with a kick. He lands a leg kick. Jackson connects with a straight punch. Jackson blocks a takedown attempt. Punk lands a right hand and looks for the takedown. He doesn’t get it. Punk lands a right hand. Jackson lands a hard right hand of his own. Punk clinches. Punk lands a couple knees to the body. Punk pushes for the takedown but can’t get it. Punk looks tired with a few of his strikes. Punk looks for another takedown but again it is blocked. Punk gets a takedown in the final minute. Punk lands a few elbows late but Jackson gets back up. Jackson lands a couple body punches late. 10-9 Jackson.
Round 2. Jackson lands a few nice jabs. They end up in a clinch but Jackson backs away. Jackson hurts Punk with a punch but Punk looks for a standing guillotine. He doesn’t come close and Jackson takes him down. Jackson lands some punches from the top. Punk looks for a triangle choke but doesn’t come close. Jackson continues to land punches from the top. 10-8 Jackson.
Alistair Overeem is one of the most accomplished heavyweight fighters in MMA history. He possesses devastating striking but does have an issue with his chin. Curtis Blaydes is a rising star from Chicago with three straight wins.
Round 1. Overeem switches stances and gives some different looks while keeping his hands low. Blaydes is in a much more orthodox stance. Neither man does much in the first minute. Blaydes attempts a head kick, but it misses. Overeem appears to be waiting for Blaydes to come in, but Blaydes is cautious himself. Blaydes gets a takedown at the midpoint of the round. Blaydes isn’t able to generate a lot of offense but does land some punches here and there while Overeem focuses on tying him up. 10-9 Blaydes.
Round 2. Overeem lands a massive knee to the head and a few big punches as Blaydes moves in. Overeem looks for a guillotine choke but loses it. Overeem then looks for a heel hook. He can’t get that either. Blaydes lands a nice uppercut back on the feet. Overeem moves in with a knee, but Blaydes catches him off balance and takes him down. Blaydes lands punches and elbows from the top as the round comes to an end. 10-9 Blaydes.
Claudia Gadelha and Carla Esparza are two of the top women’s strawweight contenders. Gadelha is 15-3 with her only losses coming to elite opponents, while Esparza is a former champion riding a two-fight win streak.
Round 1. Gadelha drops Esparza with a punch and then lands another big one. Esparza dives in for a takedown but doesn’t get it. Gadelha lands another big punch but moves in recklessly, and Esparza catches her off balance with a takedown attempt. Esparza can’t keep Gadelha down, but it does give Esparza time to recover. Esparza returns to the striking and she rocks Gadelha with a punch. Gadelha’s legs go wobbly and Esparza moves in and gets a takedown. Gadelha goes for a heel hook and then uses the opportunity to get out from under Esparza. Gadelha then takes top position. Esparza gets up but Gadelha then takes her back down. Gadelha goes for a guillotine late but time runs out. 10-9 Gadelha.
Round 2. After trading punches, they end up in a clinch. Gadelha gets a takedown. Esparza attempts to use a headlock to reverse but ends up back on the bottom. Gadelha lands a nice elbow but Esparza stands back up. Gadelha is able to pull Esparza back down. Esparza gets up and takes Gadelha down at the very end of the round. 10-9 Gadelha.
Ricardo Lamas has been a top featherweight contender for many years and is fighting in his hometown of Chicago. He will take on a competitor nearly a decade his junior in Mirsad Bektic. Bektic is 12-1 as a professional with five UFC wins and is looking to break into contender status himself.
Round 1. Lamas shoots in for an early takedown and briefly gets Bektic down, but Bektic pretty much immediately returns to his feet. Lamas continues to work for the takedown but eventually gives it up. Bektic lands a solid right hand at range. Lamas slips and Bektic looks to capitalize, but they end up in a clinch stalemate by the cage. Lamas throws Bektic down, but Bektic gets up immediately and looks for a choke. Bektic then takes top position on the ground. Lamas looks to quickly return to his feet. Lamas stands up. 10-9 Bektic.
Round 2. Bektic looks to land a big punch while Lamas moves in for a takedown. They end up grappling again next to the cage. Lamas has a cut on the cheek as a result of an accidental headbutt. Lamas uses a few kicks and then shoots in for another takedown attempt. Lamas doesn’t get it but does land a back elbow on the break. They then end up back in a clinch by the cage. We end up in yet another stalemate. 10-9 Bektic.
Rashad Coulter is an 8-3 heavyweight with knockouts in all of his wins. He is 0-2 in the UFC. Chris De La Rocha is likewise 0-2 in UFC and 4-2 overall in MMA.
Round 1. De La Rocha lunges in with punches and then looks for a takedown. Coulter defends it. De La Rocha goes for another takedown, and they end up working against the cage. They break and trade punches. Coulter lands a big one. In a scramble, De La Rocha looks for a guillotine choke. He can’t get it, but he does take top position on the ground. Coulter gives his back and De La Rocha looks to lock in a rear naked choke. De La Rocha doesn’t properly secure the body, and Coulter turns around out of the position and stands up. Coulter immediately comes out swinging and lands a few big shots on De La Rocha. De La Rocha is bleeding badly. Coulter lands a few more big punches, but De La Rocha answers with some heavy punches of his own on a tired Coulter. Coulter then fires back with hard punches and backs De La Rocha up. De La Rocha has a heck of a chin. De La Rocha gets a takedown in the final 30 seconds. That was a wild, entertaining round. 10-9 Coulter.
Round 2. De La Rocha stuns Coulter with an early punch. Coulter fires back with a two-punch combination. De La Rocha gets a takedown a minute in. He quickly moves into mount and lands some punches. Coulter turns his back, and De La Rocha looks for that rear naked choke again. De La Rocha gives that up and lands some punches instead. He then looks for the choke again. He can’t get it under the chin so he goes back to punches. De La Rocha continues to land punches and elbows. They don’t have a ton of power but it’s all one-way action. Eventually, the fight is stopped.
Rashad Evans is a former UFC light heavyweight champion and an accomplished Hall of Fame-level fighter. However, Evans appears to be approaching the end of his career. He has dropped four straight fights and hasn’t looked good in the process. Anthony Smith is 4-2 in the UFC and possesses knockout power.
Round 1. Smith turns Evans around with a hard leg kick early. Smith looks much bigger than Evans. Evans goes for a takedown but it is blocked. Evans looks for the takedown again but eats a big knee to the head and goes down.
Winner: Anthony Smith, KO, round 1.
Widely regarded as the second-best flyweight in the world behind champion Demetrious Johnson, Joseph Benavidez is 25-4 over the course of his MMA career with his only losses coming to champions Johnson and Dominick Cruz (twice each). Sergio Pettis, a decade younger than Benavidez, has accumulated an impressive 16-3 record in his own right but lost his last fight to Henry Cejudo.
Round 1. Benavidez lands a series of leg kicks early. Pettis counters Benavidez with a right hand as Benavidez is moving in. Pettis then drops Benavidez with a punch moments later. Pettis rocks Benavidez with additional punches and Benavidez is in big trouble. Benavidez shoots in for a desperation takedown and he gets it. Pettis works his way back to his feet, but Benavidez has had plenty of time to recover. Benavidez looks to take Pettis back down but has to give it up. Pettis lands another strong straight right hand. Benavidez looks for a takedown. He doesn’t get it. Benavidez continues to come in throwing punches but he’s consistently getting countered. 10-9 Pettis.
Round 2. Benavidez swarms in with punches to start the second round and has some success. As he moves in a second time, he eats a hard counter. Benavidez then looks for a takedown and they end up clinched by the cage. Benavidez can’t get it, but he tries again after a separation. Pettis blocks Benavidez again and lands a solid kick back at range. Benavidez is the fighter consistently moving forward aggressively, but Pettis is having significantly more success landing offense. 10-9 Pettis.