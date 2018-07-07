UFC 226 live coverage: Round-by-round updates from each fight on the Miocic-Cormier card

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic (18-2) defends his crown against light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier (20-1) in the main event of UFC 226 on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena. Cormier will seek to become the fifth competitor to win UFC titles at two different weight classes while Miocic will seek to extend his record for consecutive UFC heavyweight title defenses to four. The card will no longer feature a co-main event for the featherweight championship after champion Max Holloway had to withdraw because of concussion-like symptoms. The co-feature will now be a heavyweight bout between knockout artists Francis Ngannou (11-2) and Derrick Lewis (19-5).
Max Griffin and Curtis Millender are both looking to follow up on noteworthy wins. Griffin surprised Mike Perry to pick up his second UFC win. Meanwhile, Millender knocked out Thiago Alves in his UFC debut. Millender is the narrow betting favorite tonight.
Round 1. Millender lands a few punches early and goes for a flying knee. Griffin gets a takedown two minutes in and has Millender down against the cage. Millender just hangs on rather than making much of an effort to stand up or set up a submission. Griffin lands some punches and elbows from the top until the round comes to a close. 10-9 Griffin.
Round 2. Millender pushes forward to start the second, looking for a big shot. He goes for another flying knee. Griffin connects with a beautiful two punch combination that knocks Millender back and gets his attention. Millender lands a big knee to the body and straight punch late then scores a takedown in the final seconds. 10-9 Millender.
Dan Hooker is a competitor from New Zealand who has accumulated some momentum recently with three consecutive wins over pretty well known names in Ross Pearson, Marc Diakiese and Jim Miller. Hooker finished all three and has finishes in 15 of his 16 fights. Gilbert Burns is 13-2 with consecutive knockout victories and has 12 finishes in his 13 wins in his own right.
Round 1. Burns comes out with a few hard kicks. Burns then lands a big right hand to the chin that Hooker reacts to. Hooker knocks Burns down with a straight right hand. When Burns gets up, he shoots for a takedown and Hooker attempts a guillotine choke. Burns gets out of that and returns to his feet. However, Burns then eats a left hook and goes down. Burns can’t defend himself on the ground and the fight is stopped.
Winner: Dan Hooker, TKO, round 1.
UFC 226 kicks off with a women’s strawweight bout. Jamie Moyle has accrued a 4-2 professional MMA record for Invicta and the UFC. Emily Whitmire is 2-2 as a pro, rebounding from a 1-4 stint as an amateur.
Round 1. The smaller Moyle darts around the outside with a lot of movement while Whitmire stands upright in the center and looks to time Moyle. The fighters principally rely on their boxing with neither having much power behind their punches. Whitmire lands a few solid leg kicks. 10-9 Whitmire.
Round 2. Moyle starts the second by moving in for closer range fighting with Whitmire, figuring the distance in the first round didn’t benefit her. Whitmire lands some nice counters in the process, forcing Moyle to move back to her previous distance. Moyle looks for a takedown at the midpoint of the round but Whitmire blocks it and lands a knee. Whitmire then shoots for a takedown of her own and has it blocked. Moyle lands some punches to the body and head late. 10-9 Moyle.
