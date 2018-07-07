UFC 226 live coverage: Round-by-round updates from each fight on the Miocic-Cormier card

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic (18-2) defends his crown against light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier (20-1) in the main event of UFC 226 on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena. Cormier will seek to become the fifth competitor to win UFC titles at two different weight classes while Miocic will seek to extend his record for consecutive UFC heavyweight title defenses to four. The card will no longer feature a co-main event for the featherweight championship after champion Max Holloway had to withdraw because of concussion-like symptoms. The co-feature will now be a heavyweight bout between knockout artists Francis Ngannou (11-2) and Derrick Lewis (19-5).