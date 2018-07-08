Undefeated as a pro, Paulo Costa has generated a lot of buzz because of his explosive knockout power. He has three straight knockouts in the UFC. Uriah Hall has dangerous power in his own right and became well known with one of the scariest knockouts in MMA history on the Ultimate Fighter. He has had his ups and downs since then, however.
Round 1. Hall’s boxing looks crisp early as he is having success firing his jab and taking advantage of his superior reach. Costa hurts Hall with an overhand right but Hall recovers well. Hall throws a big spinning back kick to the body. Costa moves in but he keeps eating the jab and it is preventing his offense. Costa attacks the body with punches by the cage and really pours on the offense. Costa punishes Hall with punches high and low. Costa’s punches do often drift low and he catches Hall with a low blow multiple times. That was a heck of a round. 10-9 Costa.
Round 2. Costa moves in menacingly looking for big punches up against the cage. Hall gets a takedown but Costa quickly pops back up. They trade jabs. Costa gets hurt in an exchange and dropped to one knee by a right hand behind the ear. Costa has to back off as Hall fires back looking for a finish. Costa recovers and pushes forward again. Costa lands a series of hard punches by the cage and rocks Hall with a left hand. Hall goes down and that is it.
Raphael Assuncao is one of the top bantamweight contenders. He isn’t always exciting but he is very effective. Rob Font has won three of four in the UFC, all by finish, and is looking to break into the top mix here.
Round 1. Both men are active with kicks early, throwing a lot of leg attacks in both directions. Neither man is gaining a notable advantage. Assuncao drops Font with a straight right hand, easily the biggest shot of the bout thus far. 10-9 Assuncao.
Round 2. Assuncao gets a takedown to start the second. He works into side control, landing punches and elbows. In particular he has success with a few big elbows. Font returns to his feet with a few minutes left in the round. The standup is largely uneventful late, with neither man landing any telling shots. 10-9 Assuncao.
Lando Vannata is an entertaining fighter to watch, having earned performance bonuses in each of his four UFC fights. Unfortunately, he is only 1-2-1 in those bouts and he is looking to get his hand raised tonight. Drakkar Klose is 2-1 in the UFC and is looking to rebound from his first MMA defeat.
Round 1. Klose immediately moves to close distance. He connects with a spinning back elbow but nearly has his back taken in the process. Klose looks for a takedown but Vannata stops it in mid air. Klose lands a nice body kick and then a leg kick. Klose then clinches. Klose keeps giving Vannata different looks so Vannata is struggling to get comfortable. 10-9 Klose.
Round 2. Both men come out swinging to start the second. Neither is able to land a telling blow in the midst of a wild exchange. Vannata lands a quality right hand from close range. Klose catches Vannata with an elbow from the clinch that cuts Vannata and then scores a takedown but Vannata gets up in a hurry. As Vannata is spinning, he gets hurt with a straight right hand and has to back off. Vannata goes for a takedown but has it blocked. Klose lands a few nice leg kicks. 10-9 Klose.
Max Griffin and Curtis Millender are both looking to follow up on noteworthy wins. Griffin surprised Mike Perry to pick up his second UFC win. Meanwhile, Millender knocked out Thiago Alves in his UFC debut. Millender is the narrow betting favorite tonight.
Round 1. Millender lands a few punches early and goes for a flying knee. Griffin gets a takedown two minutes in and has Millender down against the cage. Millender just hangs on rather than making much of an effort to stand up or set up a submission. Griffin lands some punches and elbows from the top until the round comes to a close. 10-9 Griffin.
Round 2. Millender pushes forward to start the second, looking for a big shot. He goes for another flying knee. Griffin connects with a beautiful two punch combination that knocks Millender back and gets his attention. Millender lands a big knee to the body and straight punch late then scores a takedown in the final seconds. 10-9 Millender.
Dan Hooker is a competitor from New Zealand who has accumulated some momentum recently with three consecutive wins over pretty well known names in Ross Pearson, Marc Diakiese and Jim Miller. Hooker finished all three and has finishes in 15 of his 16 fights. Gilbert Burns is 13-2 with consecutive knockout victories and has 12 finishes in his 13 wins in his own right.
Round 1. Burns comes out with a few hard kicks. Burns then lands a big right hand to the chin that Hooker reacts to. Hooker knocks Burns down with a straight right hand. When Burns gets up, he shoots for a takedown and Hooker attempts a guillotine choke. Burns gets out of that and returns to his feet. However, Burns then eats a left hook and goes down. Burns can’t defend himself on the ground and the fight is stopped.
Winner: Dan Hooker, TKO, round 1.
UFC 226 kicks off with a women’s strawweight bout. Jamie Moyle has accrued a 4-2 professional MMA record for Invicta and the UFC. Emily Whitmire is 2-2 as a pro, rebounding from a 1-4 stint as an amateur.
Round 1. The smaller Moyle darts around the outside with a lot of movement while Whitmire stands upright in the center and looks to time Moyle. The fighters principally rely on their boxing with neither having much power behind their punches. Whitmire lands a few solid leg kicks. 10-9 Whitmire.
Round 2. Moyle starts the second by moving in for closer range fighting with Whitmire, figuring the distance in the first round didn’t benefit her. Whitmire lands some nice counters in the process, forcing Moyle to move back to her previous distance. Moyle looks for a takedown at the midpoint of the round but Whitmire blocks it and lands a knee. Whitmire then shoots for a takedown of her own and has it blocked. Moyle lands some punches to the body and head late. 10-9 Moyle.
