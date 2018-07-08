Undefeated as a pro, Paulo Costa has generated a lot of buzz because of his explosive knockout power. He has three straight knockouts in the UFC. Uriah Hall has dangerous power in his own right and became well known with one of the scariest knockouts in MMA history on the Ultimate Fighter. He has had his ups and downs since then, however.

Round 1. Hall’s boxing looks crisp early as he is having success firing his jab and taking advantage of his superior reach. Costa hurts Hall with an overhand right but Hall recovers well. Hall throws a big spinning back kick to the body. Costa moves in but he keeps eating the jab and it is preventing his offense. Costa attacks the body with punches by the cage and really pours on the offense. Costa punishes Hall with punches high and low. Costa’s punches do often drift low and he catches Hall with a low blow multiple times. That was a heck of a round. 10-9 Costa.

Round 2. Costa moves in menacingly looking for big punches up against the cage. Hall gets a takedown but Costa quickly pops back up. They trade jabs. Costa gets hurt in an exchange and dropped to one knee by a right hand behind the ear. Costa has to back off as Hall fires back looking for a finish. Costa recovers and pushes forward again. Costa lands a series of hard punches by the cage and rocks Hall with a left hand. Hall goes down and that is it.