Randle records third career triple double in Lakers' 116-102 win over Grizzlies

The fan who made a half-court shot to win $95,000 didn’t have the most impressive shooting performance at Staples Center on Tuesday night.

It was a good night for locals altogether. Against the league’s best defensive team, the Lakers made more than 50% of their shots, and beat the Memphis Grizzlies, 116-102.

Julius Randle notched his third career triple double, and became one of six players in the NBA to have multiple triple doubles this season. Randle scored 19 points with 14 rebounds and 11 assists. Nick Young finished with 20 points on 6 three-pointers. The Lakers made a season-high 17 three-poinbters.

With that win the Lakers improved to 13-25, with just third win since the month of December began. The Grizzlies fell to 22-15, and 1-1 against the Lakers this season.

Young set the standard offensively, and the rest of the Lakers starters followed suit.

Young’s torrid shooting of late continued. After making a franchise record 36-three pointers in the previous eight games, Young made five three-pointers in the first half against Memphis.

Point guard D’Angelo Russell also made five three-pointers in the first half. Russell added four assists, including two to Julius Randle as he cut to the basket. One such pass resulted in a dunk by Randle, and another in a layup. Randle scored the Lakers final six points of the first half, which helped Los Angeles take a nine-point lead into halftime.

The Lakers shared the ball well during the first half, garnering 18 assists in all, while only committing three turnovers.

It helped, too, that the Grizzlies only shot 41.5% in the first half while the Lakers made more than 50% of their shots.

Against the Raptors on Sunday, the Lakers had an edge in every statistical category except the one that mattered most. The Lakers out-rebounded the Raptors, and had more assists. They scored more second chance points, more points in the paint and more fast break points, but still lost 123-114, unable to stop Toronto point guard Kyle Lowry, who scored 41 points.

Even though the Lakers held a 12-point lead during that game, they could not hang onto it – something they’ve struggled to do often this season.

This time that changed. The Lakers led the Grizzlies in every meaningful stat except second-chance points, in part because their shots fell so regularly, there were fewer opportunities for second chances.

Against the Grizzlies Lakers had a 10-point lead in the first half, and built that to a 14-point lead by the end of the third quarter. That lead rose to 19 in the fourth quarter, enough of a cushion that the Lakers didn’t let it go.

Memphis, which entered the game ranked 25th in offensive rating, made only 39 percent of its shots.

