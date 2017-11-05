Lakers hold off the Memphis Grizzlies to secure a win

The Lakers are no strangers to losing big leads to talented opponents and almost did it again on Sunday night.

Memphis got to within three points after trailing by as many as 22 against the Lakers. But Kentavious Caldwell-Pope stole the ball on a Grizzlies possession with less than a minute left and then scored at the other end to give the Lakers a small cushion.

The Lakers beat the Grizzlies 107-102 to even their record at 5-5. The Grizzlies, who played an afternoon game against the Clippers on Saturday, fell to 6-4.

Brandon Ingram had 20 points, 18 of them in the first half. Kyle Kuzma finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds for his third career double-double in just 10 games played. Brook Lopez added 21 points, including four three-pointers while Caldwell-Pope, Julius Randle and Jordan Clarkson also reached double figures.

Lonzo Ball finished with nine points, nine assists and five rebounds.

One third-quarter stretch saw Kuzma makes a three-pointer before Caldwell-Pope made consecutive threes, which gave the Lakers a 22-point lead. It would be their biggest lead of the game.

The Grizzlies chipped away at their deficit through the fourth quarter, until point guard Mike Conley made a three-pointer to bring Memphis within five points. Free throws following a flagrant 1 foul called on Lopez brought the Grizzlies to within three. It was as close as they’d get.

The game ended with Conley grimacing as he failed to get one final three-pointer off before the buzzer.

