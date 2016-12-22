Lakers take an early lead, then lose again, this time to the Heat, 115-107

In the penultimate game of their nearly two weeks on the road, the Lakers lost to the Miami Heat, 115-107. With the loss, the Lakers fell to 11-21. They have lost all but one game in the month of December, and 12 of their last 13.

The game revived familiar themes.

Once again, the Lakers frittered away a 19-point lead they built during the first half.

Once again, the Lakers allowed an opponent to shoot at will; the Heat shot better than 50%.

Back-to-back three-pointers by the Miami Heat gave them a six-point lead over the Lakers, with 3:16 to go in the game.

With those shots, another refrain returned. The Heat became the Lakers’ 12th December opponent to score more than 100 points, and all of them beat the Lakers.

The Lakers played without starting power forward Julius Randle, who returned to Los Angeles for the birth of his son.

Larry Nance Jr., the power forward with the Lakers dependable second unit, missed the game because of a bone bruise that will keep him out indefinitely. Backup center Tarik Black also missed the game with a sprained right ankle, and reserve point guard Jose Calderon was out because of a hamstring injury.

Lou Williams led the Lakers with 27 points. Miami forward Justise Winslow set a career high with 23 points, and center Hassan Whiteside also scored 23.

Follow Tania Ganguli on Twitter @taniaganguli