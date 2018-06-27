Lakers extend qualifying offer to Julius Randle, ensuring he will be a restricted free agent

Although the Lakers have not made clear how serious they are about re-signing forward Julius Randle, they have ensured that he will be a restricted free agent on Saturday at 9:01 p.m. PDT.
The Lakers extended a $5.6-million qualifying offer to Randle on Wednesday, ensuring they retain the rights to the power forward as he heads into free agency this weekend.
If Randle signs an offer sheet with another team, which he can do starting July 8, the Lakers will have 48 hours to match the offer. Randle’s agent may begin negotiations on July 1.
In the meantime, Randle will count for slightly less than $12.5 million against the Lakers’ salary cap.
The Lakers can free themselves of that $12.5-million salary cap hold by withdrawing their qualifying offer and renouncing their rights to Randle. They could do that if they need the cap space to sign top free agents.
As their situation stands now, the Lakers would need to renounce their rights to Randle and waive and stretch payments to forward Luol Deng, thus spreading out his salary cap hit over five years, in order to sign two players to maximum contracts.