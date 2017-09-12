Lakers plan to retire Kobe Bryant's jersey this winter

Two seasons removed from his celebrated retirement, the Lakers are planning to retire Kobe Bryant’s jersey this fall.

Bryant’s will be the 10th player jersey retired by the team. The others belonged to Wilt Chamberlain, Elgin Baylor, Gail Goodrich, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal, James Worthy, Jerry West and Jamaal Wilkes.

TMZ Sports reported that the retirement ceremony is set for Dec. 18, the same day the Lakers play the Golden State Warriors.

Though tickets for some games begin as low as $21 on the secondary market, tickets for that game start at $663 on SeatGeek.com and $549 on Stubhub.com.

It’s unclear which of Bryant’s jersey numbers the Lakers will hang at Staples Center and in their practice facility. He wore No. 8 when his career began, then switched to No. 24 at the start of the 2006-07 season. He wore No. 24 for the remaining eight years of his career.

Bryant spent all of his 20-year career with the Lakers. It began in 1996 when he was 17 years old, after the Lakers traded Vlade Divac to the Charlotte Hornets for Bryant’s draft rights. He went on to help the Lakers to five NBA championships, being named Finals MVP in two of those. Bryant was selected for the NBA All-Star game 18 times, he was first-team all-NBA 11 times, first-team all-defense nine times and the league’s most valuable player in 2008.

Toward the end of his career, Bryant’s body began to struggle with the rigors of an NBA season. His final outing in a Lakers jersey, though, was spectacular. He scored 60 points, playing nearly the entire game, with 23 points in the fourth quarter. The Lakers feted him that day with a sendoff celebration. Lakers owner Jeanie Buss said that celebration was partially about the sendoff the team never got to give Magic Johnson, who retired prematurely after being diagnosed with HIV.

