Lakers GM Mitch Kupchak, exec Jim Buss relieved of duties as Magic Johnson takes over basketball operations

Jeanie Buss had enough.
On Tuesday the Lakers president fired general manager Mitch Kupchak and executive vice president of basketball operations Jim Buss, her brother.
Lakers legend Magic Johnson is now the team’s president of basketball operations.
“Today I took a series of actions I believe will return the Lakers to the heights Dr. Jerry Buss demanded and our fans rightly expect,” Jeanie Buss said in a statement. “… Effective immediately, Earvin Johnson will be in charge of all basketball operations and will report directly to me.”
Kupchak was in his 30th season working in the Lakers front office, and had been involved with the organization in some capacity since 1981. He was the Lakers’ general manager for 17 years, the longest active streak in the NBA until today, and was the architect of two championship teams in 2009 and 2010.
In recent years, though, the Lakers had struggled to rebuild. The Lakers haven’t won more than 27 games since before the 2013-14 season and have been unable to draw the interest of big-name free agents. Last season the Lakers won a franchise-low 17 games. They are now 19-39 under first-year Coach Luke Walton, with 24 games remaining in the season.
Jeanie Buss said in her statement that the search for a new general manager was “well underway” and the Lakers hope to fill that role soon.
“Together, Earvin, Luke and our new general manager will establish the foundation for the next generation of Los Angeles Lakers greatness,” Buss said.
Buss also dismissed John Black, the vice president of communications who was with the organization for more than 25 years.
The sweeping changes come two days before the NBA trade deadline.
