Lakers surprise Rockets with impressive win and stop their 14-game winning streak

At a timeout with 4:27 left in the game, Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Corey Brewer and Andrew Bogut walked off the court with a swagger.

Plenty of time remained on the clock, but they had an eight-point lead over the explosive Houston Rockets and everything seemed to be going their way. They were outmuscling the Rockets for rebounds, they were contesting and disrupting their three-point shooting. They weren’t playing like a 10-win team missing two starters.

It took a shorthanded scrappy group of players who tend to show off against the toughest competition to finally stop the Houston Rockets.

The Lakers snapped a 14-game winning streak by the Rockets on Wednesday night, beating Houston 122-116. James Harden scored 51 points, 14 of them in the fourth quarter. Kyle Kuzma, given a surprise start, led the Lakers with a career-high 38 points.

That the Lakers were shorthanded didn’t stop them from jumping on the Rockets early. They led by 16 in the first quarter and 22 points in the second. Kuzma made his first six three-pointers and his first eight shots overall.

But the Rockets wouldn’t go so easily. By halftime they cut the Lakers’ lead to just four points.

It wasn’t the last time the Rockets threatened. Houston took a 78-75 lead in the third quarter but that was the last time they led.

With less than four minutes remaining in the game. Corey Brewer released a three pointer right in front of the bench belonging to the team that traded him away in February. The ball rattled back and forth inside the rim then sank to give the Lakers a nine-point lead. Seconds later, point guard Lonzo Ball made two free throws to give the Lakers an 11-point lead.

Houston got within six points with 54 seconds left on a James Harden layup, but a charge by Rockets guard Eric Gordon gave the ball back to the Lakers with 28.4 seconds to go.

It’s the first win in a brutal stretch of games for the Lakers against the league’s top teams and kept with their trend of playing better against better teams. They lost to the defending Eastern Conference champion Cleveland Cavaliers by nine points last Thursday, they lost to the NBA champion Golden State Warriors by two points in overtime on Monday.

This win, though, offers only a short respite — in two days the Lakers will play the Warriors in Oakland.

