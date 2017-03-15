Luke Walton considering starting D'Angelo Russell at shooting guard

D’Angelo Russell might start at shooting guard Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets.

That starting spot is the only one that might change from Monday night's lineup. Jordan Clarkson will start at point guard again, Ivica Zubac at center, Brandon Ingram at small forward and Julius Randle at power forward.

“I like continuing to see what kind of games JC can have playing the point,” Walton said. “We want to see what D’Angelo can do scoring-wise as an off-ball type of scorer. We haven’t seen a ton of it this year and we want to see more of it.”

Walton said he is also considering starting Nick Young or David Nwaba at shooting guard. Young began the season as the Lakers' starting shooting guard and Nwaba has started the last two games at shooting guard.

While the Lakers paired Russell at shooting guard and Clarkson at point guard a few times against the Denver Nuggets on Monday, it's not something they’ve seen very much. Russell opened the 2015-16 season at shooting guard, but immediately switched to point guard.

Russell and Clarkson both expressed interest in seeing how they’d play in that setup.

“If I got the opportunity to play with him now I would rather him have the ball in his hands and me play off the ball,” Russell said. “Usually when we play in the previous times, it’s been me having the ball, him being a shooting guard off the ball. I want to see how if we’re switched around how that goes.”

