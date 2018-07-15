Martin Truex Jr. repeats as NASCAR Cup winner at Kentucky Speedway

Truex's No. 78 Toyota Camry appeared even more dominant than last July as he led five times for 174 of 267 laps and swept the first two stages from the pole. The defending Cup champion was always in contention in the 400-mile race, even while trailing. He proved it at key moments late, overtaking Keselowski on lap 201 and Busch 23 laps later to become Kentucky's first back-to-back winner, earning his fourth victory this season and 19th of his career.