Warriors take Game 1 of NBA Finals in overtime despite LeBron James' 51 points

Draymond Green stood just outside the painted area as LeBron James waited to take a free throw shot. He turned away from James and looked out into the pitched crowd that had spent the game begging to see the home team pull away like it always does. It didn’t happen until overtime. So he motioned for them to rise and scream.
The final score shows a double-digit win for the Golden State Warriors, but the Cleveland Cavaliers pushed them to the brink of an unthinkable Game 1 loss.
Ultimately, the Warriors beat the Cavaliers in overtime, 124-114, in a tightly contested matchup that saw stars shine, trade daggers and then jaw at each other in the game’s final seconds.
LeBron James scored 51 points, 49 of them in regulation. He added eight rebounds and eight assists. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 29 points, nine assists and six rebounds while Kevin Durant contributed 26 points, nine rebounds and six assists.
The Warriors are in their fourth consecutive Finals series against the Cavaliers and Golden State has won Game 1 every time.
Thursday’s game went to overtime after Cleveland’s J.R. Smith ran out the clock following an offensive rebound off a missed free throw.
For the last three years, both of these teams have figuratively laughed at the idea that even getting to the NBA Finals is hard. They breezed through the first three rounds of the playoffs to decide the champion in June.
Things changed this year. The Warriors’ wandering focus sometimes had their head coach wondering if they would return to form, especially defensively, before it was too late. They faced a true challenger in the Houston Rockets, a team built specifically to take on Golden State. It took seven games to oust the Rockets, who played the final two without Chris Paul.
The Cavaliers took body blows again and again. They took seven games to beat the Indiana Pacers in the first round. After sweeping Toronto, another seven-game series against Boston took every ounce of magic LeBron James could muster.
“I think we each have an understanding of what the other has had to go through to get to this point,” Warriors Coach Steve Kerr said before the game.
So much handwringing accompanied Part IV of Warriors vs. Cavaliers that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was asked pregame whether it was good for the league. Silver referenced examining the soft salary cap system, which allows teams to go over the salary cap within certain parameters, which can hurt parity.
That was of no concern to these two teams. All they wanted was another shot at each other.
They traded runs in a first half that felt largely inconsequential because of both teams’ penchants for late-game heroics. Cleveland took an 11-point lead in the second quarter, even going on a 7-0 run with James on the bench. But Golden State steadily closed the gap.
As the halftime buzzer sounded, Curry sank a deep three pointer with ease. He counted off with his finger the three points he’d just scored, and then wagged his tongue in celebration. That shot tied the score at 56.
An entirely predictable sequence followed halftime.
The Warriors, who outscored opponents by 18.5 points per 100 possessions in the third quarters of games this season, opened up a lead with a 10-3 run. Except this time their opponent didn’t break at the assault.
Cleveland only trailed by six points after three quarters. They took the lead in the fourth quarter and James tried to will his team to another victory, this one the most improbable of them all.
James scored five points in the game’s final minute to keep pace with the Warriors. With 4.7 seconds left in regulation, Cavaliers guard George Hill went to the line for two free throws. He made one to tie the score and missed the second. Smith grabbed the rebound for the Cavaliers, but rather than try to score immediately, he seemed to attempt to run out the clock.
In overtime, the Warriors took control of the game.