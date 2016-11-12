L.A. 2024 committee to present bid to Olympic leaders in Qatar

The private committee hoping to bring the Olympic Games back to Los Angeles in 2024 will face a critical test in Doha, Qatar, next week.
Mayor Eric Garcetti and Allyson Felix, the six-time gold medalist sprinter, lead an LA 2024 contingent that will present its bid to an array of Olympic leaders and sports officials at a general assembly for the Assn. of National Olympic Committees.
The gathering represents the first of only three opportunities in which candidate cities can make formal pitches before the International Olympic Committee’s vote in September 2017.
“We look forward to sharing our ideas and hearing more from the sports leaders in Doha,” said Casey Wasserman, the bid committee’s chairman.
L.A. and Paris are considered the front-runners in a competition that includes Budapest. Hamburg and Rome have backed away because of cost concerns.
LA 2024 is scheduled to make its presentation on Tuesday.