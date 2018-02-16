American figure skaters won’t be on podium as Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu remains a cut above

Rippon, skating in his first Olympics at age 28, acquitted himself well with a program that included no quads but was smoothly skated and was a fine followup to the strong contribution he'd made to the Americans' bronze medal in the team event. "I'm so happy with what I was able to do. I'm so prepared for this moment and for me to be able to go out there and deliver on what I wanted to do, I'm so happy. I'm so proud," said Rippon, who also trains at Lakewood Ice. "I want to show the world what I'm made of and I want to show the world why I fell in love with skating."