Live coverage: Rams vs. 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams (4-10) will play host to the San Francisco 49ers (1-13) in the second-to-last game of the regular season on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is 1:25 p.m. PST. Join Lindsey Thiry for live updates throughout the afternoon.
Rams wearing throwback jerseys
|Lindsey Thiry
The most asked question every week is, "When are the Rams wearing their throwback uniforms?"
Happy Holidays, my friends, because you get your gift today.
The Rams are wearing their blue and yellow uniforms and the end zones also are painted blue and yellow.
Throwback uniforms, per NFL rules, can be worn twice a season. The Rams also wore their throwbacks in their regular-season Coliseum debut against the Seattle Seahawks.
FAA gives the go-ahead for cranes to operate at new Rams stadium site
|Nathan Fenno
The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday greenlighted the first of several large cranes to be used to help construct the $2.6-billion stadium for the Rams in Inglewood.
The two Liebherr LR 1300 cranes will stand 195 feet and 228 feet above the 298-acre site, according to the FAA, which determined that they won’t pose a hazard to air navigation. They’ll be used to install pilings for the stadium’s foundation.
Developers formally broke ground on the stadium last month after about a year and a half of site preparation and infrastructure work. The venue is expected to be completed in 2019.
Gerard McCallum II, project manager for the Hollywood Park Land Co., said the work is on schedule.
Rams players keep sights set on winning as season winds down
|Gary Klein
Rams players got a short history lesson this week when interim Coach John Fassel explained some of the narrative surrounding the Los Angeles franchise’s rivalry with the San Francisco 49ers .
The Rams will wear a part of that tradition when they don throwback uniforms for Saturday’s game at the Coliseum.
But there are few, if any, other earmarks of the days when the Rams and 49ers battled for supremacy in the NFC West .
The Rams are 4-10 in their return to Los Angeles. The 49ers are 1-13.
That was a costly loss for Rams' Aaron Donald
|Gary Klein
Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald continues to pile up fines for penalties.
The three-time Pro Bowl selection was fined more than $42,000 for infractions in last week’s 24-3 loss at Seattle.
Donald was fined $18,231 for unnecessary roughness and $24,309 for unsportsmanlike conduct after he threw a penalty flag at an official.
Donald was fined more than $18,000 for unnecessary roughness in the Rams’ Oct. 16 loss at Detroit.