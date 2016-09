The Rams were on their way to forcing a second consecutive three and out before they were plagued by penalties. They still managed to hold the Seahawks to a 23-yard field goal.

The score is tied, 3-3, in the second quarter. The scoring drive covered 76 yards in 14 plays and took 7:08.

Alec Ogleetree was flagged twice on the drive, once for lining up offsides and a second time for a personal foul with a late hit on Russell Wilson.

In the series, Wilson converted a third-and-five pass to Doug Baldwin, completed a 35-yard pass to Tyler Lockett and an 11-yard pass to Thomas Rawls.

Lamarcus Joyner broke up Wilson's third-and-goal pass intended for Jermaine Kearse in the end zone.

Each team has four penalties for 35 yards.