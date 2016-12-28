LeBron James and Kevin Durant criticize the NBA's officiating reports on the last two minutes of games

Kevin Durant had every right to be upset.

In the NBA’s “Last Two Minute Report” from Golden State’s 109-108 loss to Cleveland on Sunday, it was noted that Durant and the Warriors were on the wrong side of two incorrect calls late in the game.

But it wasn’t the bad calls that led to a profane rant by Durant after practice on Tuesday. It was the existence of the report in which the league admitted to the bad calls.

“The refs didn’t lose us that game,” Durant said. “We lost that game. I think it’s ... that the NBA throws the refs under the bus like that.”

The league started issuing the so-called L2M report in March 2015. The National Basketball Referees Assn. does not like it.

Cavaliers star LeBron James also criticized the reports Wednesday after practice.

"I'm not a fan of the two-minute report," he said. "I think it discredits what the referees are doing for 48 minutes. If that's the case, you might as well do a 48-minute report.

"It's not fair to the referees that you only talk about the final two minutes of the game and not the first 46. There's plays that's missed, there's plays that called throughout 48 minutes that don't get talked about."

In its L2M report from the Warriors-Cavaliers game, the NBA said that James should have been called for a technical foul for hanging on the rim with 1:43 left in regulation and that Durant was fouled by Cleveland’s Richard Jefferson on the final play of the game.

“Refs don’t deserve that,” Durant said of the reports on Tuesday. “They’re trying their hardest to get the plays right, and then you look at the play in slo-mo and say it’s wrong. I think it’s ... that they do that. It's full of ... that you throw the refs under the bus like that after the game. Like it matters. The game’s over. We move on.”

