Report: Moses Brown commits to play basketball for UCLA

Moses Brown, a 7-foot-1, 241-pound center from Briarwood (N.Y.) Archbishop Molloy High who is considered one of the nation's most highly coveted prospects, told Slam Magazine on Monday that he had committed to UCLA.
The McDonald's All-American told the magazine that he was lured by the school's rich basketball tradition and the opportunity to enhance his game to prepare for the NBA.
Brown can sign a binding letter of intent in April. The Bruins have already signed shooting guard David Singleton, small forwards Jules Bernard and center Kenneth Nwuba.
