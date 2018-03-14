UCLA simply got outplayed in its play-in game

Even the venerable Dayton arena, which has hosted more NCAA tournament games than any other gym, pounded all night on the Bruins. The place was filled with St. Bonaventure fans who made the six-hour drive from the 2,000-student campus located in southwestern New York. They booed UCLA's every move and roared with the Bonnies' every success. It was all so intense, it was surprising that afterward, they didn't become the first NCAA tournament crowd to storm the court.