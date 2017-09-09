Live updates: USC vs. Stanford

Cameron Smith found himself in the unusual position of evaluating USC’s game film in real time last Saturday. Serving a half-game suspension for a targeting penalty during the second half of the Trojans’ Rose Bowl victory last January, the linebacker watched Western Michigan have its way with USC’s run defense on a television in the locker room.

He dissected the first half as it happened.

“I got a perfect view,” he said.

What he watched he had never seen before. There was confusion, disorganization. Outside linebacker Porter Gustin’s back was turned to the line of scrimmage on a number of plays as he waved and tried to communicate defensive calls. Safety Chris Hawkins ventured down closer to the line of scrimmage to do the same.

Nor did Smith recognize what he saw in Western Michigan’s offense. The Broncos, he said, were running formations that USC hadn’t planned for.

USC players and coaches have pieced together a few hypotheses for why the Trojans front seven — expected to be a fearsome, imposing pillar of the team — was humbled against Western Michigan, which ran for 263 yards. How accurately USC has diagnosed its problems and how quickly it addresses them will help determine a crucial game Saturday against Stanford, a notoriously physical running team.

The first explanation is simple: Western Michigan was just plain good on the ground.

"They're no joke," Gustin said.