Live updates: USC vs. Stanford

The USC Trojans (1-0) host the Stanford Cardinal (1-0) today at 5:30 p.m. at the Coliseum (TV: FOX, Radio: 710AM).
Let us hear it:
Daniel Imatorbhebhe not in uniform for USC
Tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe is dressed in street clothes, signaling USC will be without one of Sam Darnold's favorite targets.
Imatorbhebhe has a hip flexor injury but played in Week 1.
Big game but not a sell out
USC and Stanford kick off in just under an hour, and fans are starting to file into the stadium.
The game is early in the season, but it has significant implications for the Pac-12 Conference race and possibly even the playoffs. So will the Coliseum fill up? Not today. Officials expect maybe 80,000 fans, but the game is not a sellout.
USC finds some explanations for its run-defense failures ahead of game with Stanford
Cameron Smith found himself in the unusual position of evaluating USC’s game film in real time last Saturday. Serving a half-game suspension for a targeting penalty during the second half of the Trojans’ Rose Bowl victory last January, the linebacker watched Western Michigan have its way with USC’s run defense on a television in the locker room.
He dissected the first half as it happened.
“I got a perfect view,” he said.
What he watched he had never seen before. There was confusion, disorganization. Outside linebacker Porter Gustin’s back was turned to the line of scrimmage on a number of plays as he waved and tried to communicate defensive calls. Safety Chris Hawkins ventured down closer to the line of scrimmage to do the same.
Nor did Smith recognize what he saw in Western Michigan’s offense. The Broncos, he said, were running formations that USC hadn’t planned for.
USC players and coaches have pieced together a few hypotheses for why the Trojans front seven — expected to be a fearsome, imposing pillar of the team — was humbled against Western Michigan, which ran for 263 yards. How accurately USC has diagnosed its problems and how quickly it addresses them will help determine a crucial game Saturday against Stanford, a notoriously physical running team.
The first explanation is simple: Western Michigan was just plain good on the ground.
"They're no joke," Gustin said.
Sam Darnold, good enough to win USC's opener, needs to be his best to beat Stanford
I thought we didn’t do too horribly. I mean, I felt worse than I actually played, honestly. It was good to look at the film. I actually came out of it really positive.
It took most of a morning and part of an afternoon of pondering, but Sam Darnold’s parents finally remembered the one time as a high school quarterback when their son struggled during a game.
It was Darnold’s senior season. San Clemente lost to Tesoro 59-38. Darnold completed 15 of 24 passes with two touchdowns and one interception, but he lost two fumbles.
He also had bronchitis, on its way to becoming pneumonia.
So Darnold was physically ill the last time he felt as frustrated about a performance as he did immediately after USC’s win over Western Michigan last weekend. He called the start “definitely my worst in college.”
In last week’s opener, he had two passes intercepted and didn’t throw for any touchdowns. Now, with No. 6 USC set to face No. 14 Stanford on Saturday at the Coliseum, the key question is how Darnold will bounce back from a subpar performance.
Darnold said he’d never felt worse about a start than he did last Saturday. But by the time he walked out of the Coliseum with coach Clay Helton about two hours after the game, his outlook had improved. He spent time with his family that evening before retreating to watch the game film. He surprised himself. He wasn’t great, but the game was “a little bit better” than he thought, he said.
“I thought we didn’t do too horribly,” Darnold said of the passing game. “I mean, I felt worse than I actually played, honestly. It was good to look at the film. I actually came out of it really positive.”
How they matchup: USC vs. Stanford
No. 6 USC (1-0) vs. No. 14 Stanford (1-0)
Today: 5:30 p.m., Coliseum. TV: Fox. Radio: 710
Marquee matchup
Sam Darnold vs. Stanford’s secondary: Darnold did not start against Stanford a season ago, and it was the one moment his frustration showed. After the game, he publicly called out the team for giving up at halftime. Stanford’s defense, anchored by cornerbacks Quenton Meeks and Alijah Holder, will be the best defense Darnold has seen other than Washington last season. Darnold has been a big-game performer. Against Washington, UCLA, Notre Dame and Penn State, he averaged a 66% completion rate, 303 yards, almost three touchdowns and a bit more than one interception.
Getting offensive
USC (521.0 ypg/49.0 ppg): USC’s opening-game rushing performance — Ronald Jones averaged 8.8 yards per carry; Stephen Carr 9.9 — should scare the rest of the conference. But the Trojans must find more receiving options than Deontay Burnett, who caught seven passes for 142 yards against Western Michigan. Help might be coming in the form of tight end Daniel Imatorbhbebhe. He played sparingly last week because of a hip flexor injury, but should see more action.
Stanford (656.0 ypg/62.0 ppg): No Christian McCaffrey? No problem. Stanford’s Bryce Love, "a kid with tremendous explosion,” USC Coach Clay Helton said, rushed for 115 yards last year in Stanford's bowl game, which McCaffrey missed, and for 180 yards in the opener this season. Cameron Scarlett also rushed for three touchdowns against Rice. Last season, USC didn't face quarterback Keller Chryst. Since Stanford installed him as the starter in its eighth game last season, the Cardinal hasn’t lost.