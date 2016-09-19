Sam Darnold in, Max Browne out as USC quarterback

USC has changed its starting quarterback, Coach Clay Helton announced on Monday, opting for the younger, more mobile Sam Darnold over Max Browne, who had started USC’s first three games.

The move comes in the wake of a rare 1-2 start at USC, with a crucial game at Utah looming on Friday. USC’s offense lurched in games against Alabama and Stanford, when USC scored a total of just 16 points.

“He is not the reason we’re 1-2. He is not the scapegoat here,” Helton said of Browne. He added: “But the realism of football is when you’re 1-2, and you’ve scored one touchdown against Alabama and Stanford, I wanted to see a spark in our offense. I hope Sam can bring that.”

Browne edged out Darnold in a tightly contested battle during spring practice and summer training camp. Helton vowed that Browne would have time to show he could start, without having to worry about losing the job.

But the worrisome start to the season changed plans. And USC never seemed fully committed to letting Darnold wallow on the bench. He played significant minutes in USC’s first two games, and played at the end of USC’s game against Stanford on Saturday.

Browne has completed 55 of 87 passes this season for 474 yards. He has accounted for two touchdowns with two interceptions and has been sacked six times.

Darnold has completed 14 of 22 passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. He has not been sacked.

Tellingly, 22 passes in three games are more than Browne threw in his first two seasons.

Darnold said he was “stoked to finally get that opportunity.”

“I had no idea,” he said. “I just knew I was going to be ready when my number was called.”

Browne, a redshirt junior, said he already began thinking about his options for the future. As a graduate student, Browne is eligible to transfer after the season and play immediately.

Helton said both quarterbacks would continue to compete, but Browne said he did not think recapturing the starting role was much of a possibility.

“I know how these things work,” Browne said. “I mean usually once the young guy goes, you know how it is. But I’ll be ready. I owe it to my teammates.”

