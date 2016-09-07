CALIFORNIA LIFE & STYLE
New York Fashion Week has begun, and it’s already pretty clear that this is going to be a much different creature than seasons past – starting with what season, exactly, the models are wearing. Traditionally these shows have been a showcase for spring/summer collections. But this year several designers and brands, including Tom Ford, Tommy Hilfiger and Opening Ceremony, are mixing it up. You'll be seeing clothes and accessories available in retail stores for fall/winter '16.

Check out Tom Ford's Fall/Winter 2016 fashion show for in-season inspiration

Marques Harper

Fashion designer and filmmaker Tom Ford showed his Fall/Winter 2016 clothes on Wednesday night in New York to a star-studded audience. It was a mix of celebrity and luxury on display as Ford, his friends and fashion journalists gathered to see this in-season collection.

The Times' deputy fashion editor Adam Tschorn was at the show, and he will let you know about what and who he saw in an upcoming post.

In the meantime, check out his tweets below. Or visit tomford.com to browse or buy pieces from Ford's new collection, which is available now.

