Hood By Air, Pornhub collaborate on clothes for fans of the unclothed

The day after Hood By Air staged a Spring/Summer 2017 runway show at New York Fashion Week with the unlikely sponsorship of NSFW website Pornhub (don’t fret if your office web browser won’t let you go there – the name pretty much say sit all), reps for HBA confirm what we sort of suspected all along: that the relationship between the two brands is deeper than simply slapping the website’s name on a few runway T-shirts and on the show notes.

According to an email we received Monday afternoon, several pieces that appeared in Sunday afternoon’s runway show are part of a Hood By Air Pornhub capsule collection that includes bodysuits, hoodies and long-sleeved shirts and wil be available for purchase in early 2017.

The announcement included the following statement from HBA founder Shayne Oliver: "It was a trend happening in the company not wanting to collaborate with clothing companies but to collaborate with businesses that had liberal ideas and spirits. Pornhub is way beyond that, I feel like it's a great way of selling ideas."

The announcement also included praise for the clothing label from Pornhub vice president Corey Price. “Hood by Air epitomizes contrast, resulting in a style that encompasses and juxtaposes aggressive street wear, hip-hop, art and high fashion. Shayne Oliver has seamlessly deconstructed the boundaries of fashion and created a brand that emanates edginess and defies convention. Here at Pornhub, through the past year, we've successfully diversified our brand, penetrating an assortment of verticals, including fashion."

Yes, he totally went there. And all we were going to do was point out the obvious irony of a branded clothing for a porn website.