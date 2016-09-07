BUSINESS
Live coverage of Apple's iPhone 7 announcement
New York Fashion Week has begun, and it’s already pretty clear that this is going to be a much different creature than seasons past – starting with what season, exactly, the models are wearing. Traditionally these shows have been a showcase for spring/summer collections. But this year several designers and brands, including Tom Ford, Tommy Hilfiger and Opening Ceremony, are mixing it up. You'll be seeing clothes and accessories available in retail stores for fall/winter '16.

Join Los Angeles Times journalists and our content partner WWD for the shows and fanfare.


Sept. 7, 2016
11:12 a.m. Sept. 7, 2016, 11:12 a.m. New York

Kanye West's Yeezy Season 4 fashion show will live-stream at noon PST on Tidal

Adam Tschorn

Kanye West's Yeezy Season 4 fashion show will live-stream at noon PST on Tidal

One of the early highlight of NYFW is expected to be the Kanye West/Adidas Yeezy Season 4 show that was long on rumor and short on specifics — until 4:38 a.m. Wednesday EST (that's 13 ½ hours before the scheduled start time) that is — when emailed invitations instructed attendees to board a shuttle bus mid-afternoon to be ferried to a still-undisclosed location for a show that will be live-streamed via Tidal. Turns out the show is set for Four Freedoms Park on Roosevelt Island.

