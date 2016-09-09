CALIFORNIA LIFE & STYLE
Live from New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week has begun, and it’s already pretty clear that this is going to be a much different creature than seasons past – starting with what season, exactly, the models are wearing. Traditionally these shows have been a showcase for spring/summer collections. But this year several designers and brands, including Tom Ford, Tommy Hilfiger and Opening Ceremony, are mixing it up. You'll be seeing clothes and accessories available in retail stores for fall/winter '16.

Sept. 9, 2016
Taylor Swift pops by the pier for the Tommy Hilfiger and Gigi Hadid show at New York Fashion Week

Marques Harper

Taylor Swift, center, at the Tommy x Gigi fashion show at New York Fashion Week. (Getty Images)
Fashion week isn't fashion week without celebrities in the mix. So there was really no surprise when Taylor Swift, fresh from a reported breakup from actor Tom Hiddleston, made a NYFW appearance on Friday evening.

Swift, sans her large squad of girlfriends, came to support one of them, Gigi Hadid, who has a new in-season womenswear collaboration with the Tommy Hilfiger brand called Tommy x Gigi. Here you can watch a replay of the show, which was live-streamed.

Swift turned up in thigh-high velvet boots and a nautical-themed top-and-shorts combo to sit front row. The pre-show festivities at a pier in New York appeared to have a very East Coast boardwalk/carnival vibe. (Times deputy fashion editor Adam Tschorn was on the scene.)

Swift greets and air kisses Hilfiger's cheek.

Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger and Taylor Swift attend the #TOMMYNOW women's fashion show during New York Fashion Week. (Getty Images)
Hilfiger and Swift. (Getty Images)
Swift looks surprised for the camera.

Yolanda Hadid, Anwar Hadid, Taylor Swift, Martha Hunt, and Lewis Hamilton attend the #TOMMYNOW women's fashion show. (Getty Images)
Swift had some social media time, pulling out her cell phone to take video of the show that was posted on her Instagram account.

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift attends the #TOMMYNOW Women's Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week at Pier 16 on Sept. 9 in New York. (Getty Images)
A look at the show from Swift's vantage point.

In her Instagram post, Hadid thanks Hilfger.

