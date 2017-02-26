New Lonely Planet anthology, climbing Mt. Whitney, a beach cleanup in San Pedro and a photo workshop in Death Valley

TRAVEL
Presentation
Writer and editor Don George presents "The Lonely Planet Travel Anthology," a new collection of never-before-published tales that celebrate travel.
When, where: 7:30 p.m. Monday at Distant Lands, 20 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena.
Admission, info: Free. RSVP to (626) 449-3220.
MT. WHITNEY
Workshop
Experts will share their knowledge about how to apply for a hiking permit, plan a route and choose proper equipment and food.
When, where: 7 p.m. Wednesday at the REI store in Rancho Cucamonga, 12218 Foothill Blvd.
Admission, info: Free. (909) 646-8360
JOSHUA TREE
Fine-art photography
A weekend workshop includes sunrise, morning and sunset photo shoots as well as classroom sessions.
When, where: 7 p.m. Friday-3 p.m. March 5, Oasis Visitor Center. Camping option at Lost Horse Campground.
Admission, info: $170. (760) 367-5535
SAN PEDRO
Beach cleanup
Volunteers clean the beach andlearn about coastal habitat and the growing amount of marine debris within it.
When, where: 8-10 a.m. Saturday. John M. Olguin Auditorium, Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro.
Admission, info: Free. (310) 548-7562.
Please email announcements at least three weeks before the event to travel@latimes.com.