New Lonely Planet anthology, climbing Mt. Whitney, a beach cleanup in San Pedro and a photo workshop in Death Valley

TRAVEL

Presentation

Writer and editor Don George presents "The Lonely Planet Travel Anthology," a new collection of never-before-published tales that celebrate travel.

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Monday at Distant Lands, 20 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena.

Admission, info: Free. RSVP to (626) 449-3220.

MT. WHITNEY

Workshop

Experts will share their knowledge about how to apply for a hiking permit, plan a route and choose proper equipment and food.

When, where: 7 p.m. Wednesday at the REI store in Rancho Cucamonga, 12218 Foothill Blvd.

Admission, info: Free. (909) 646-8360

JOSHUA TREE

Fine-art photography

A weekend workshop includes sunrise, morning and sunset photo shoots as well as classroom sessions.

When, where: 7 p.m. Friday-3 p.m. March 5, Oasis Visitor Center. Camping option at Lost Horse Campground.

Admission, info: $170. (760) 367-5535

SAN PEDRO

Beach cleanup

Volunteers clean the beach andlearn about coastal habitat and the growing amount of marine debris within it.

When, where: 8-10 a.m. Saturday. John M. Olguin Auditorium, Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro.

Admission, info: Free. (310) 548-7562.

