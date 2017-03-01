Bicycle through one of Italy's great food regions with Border Grill's Mary Sue Milliken

Pasta has always been a go-to fuel for cyclists. Now you can combine your love of food and cycling with a six-day bike tour through the Emilia Romagna region of northern Italy, considered one of the nation's home-cooking capitals.

Explore the region’s history, culture, landscape, climate and gastronomy on Tourissimo's Emilia Romagna Chef Bike Tour.

American chefs, including Mary Sue Milliken of Border Grill and Ciudad fame, will participate in the ride.

Activities will include the opportunity to sample local delicacies, visit historic hilltop towns, venture through the waterways and wetlands of the Po Delta, ride to the picturesque town of Ravenna and the Apennine Mountains, and participate in a food festival.

The tour begins in Ferrara and ends in Rimini, Italy, near Bologna Guglielmo Marconi Airport.

Dates: June 14-19

Price: From $3,495 per person, double occupancy. Includes meals, accommodations, transfers, tour guides, use of Bianchi carbon road bikes with GPS navigation, walking tour of Ferrara, entrance fee to thermal spa, private cooking workshop, van assistance and luggage transfer. International airfare not included.

Info: Tourissimo, (857) 997-0051

