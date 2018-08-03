Advertisement

Chefs teach you about Italy's slow food movement from the seat of a bicycle

By Rosemary McClure
Aug 03, 2018 | 6:00 AM
Cycle through northwestern Italy on a food-themed tour led by American chefs. 　 (Tourissimo Chef Tours)

Join chefs on a weeklong fall bike tour that will focus on the slow food movement. Benjamin Cohn, executive chef at Westside Tavern in West Los Angeles, and New Yorker Marc Meyer, owner of Cookshop, Shuka and Rosie's, will lead the tour, which will focus on the Piedmont region.

It will include a lecture about the slow food movement at the University of Gastronomic Science in Pollenzo and dinner at three Michelin-starred restaurants.

Participants will cycle through the Langa and Roero wine regions and visit the villages of Barolo and Barbaresco, known for their red wines.　

Dates: Oct. 1-7

Price: From $5,995 per person, double occupancy; single supplement $650. Includes accommodations, meals, bikes, activities, tour guides and guest chefs, support vehicle and transfers. International airfare not included.

Info: Tourissimo, (857) 997-0051

