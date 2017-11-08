Buying a house? How the GOP tax plan changes your mortgage interest deduction

If you’ve already got a mortgage, things won’t change. You can still deduct the interest you pay on mortgages up to $1 million.

But if you’re planning to get a new mortgage, you may not be able to deduct as much. The latest GOP tax plan would cap the mortgage interest deduction on new loans at $500,000.

That change will likely deliver a significant blow to new California homeowners. About 23% of current mortgages in Los Angeles County are more than $500,000. In San Francisco it’s 56.6%.