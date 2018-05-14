Photos: Gaza protests turn deadly

At least 52 Palestinians died on the most violent day in weeks of clashes between Gaza protesters and Israeli forces. Palestinians run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli forces near the border between the Gaza Strip and Israel. Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times Protesters fling projectiles at the border fence separating Israel and Gaza in a camp east of Gaza City on Monday. Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times A Palestinian woman waves a flag near the border fence separating Israel and Gaza in a camp east of Gaza City. Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times Palestinians carry an injured man during clashes with Israeli forces near the border between the Gaza Strip and Israel on May 14. Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times Palestinians burn tires to reduce visibility for Israeli forces at the border fence separating Israel and Gaza. Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times Injured protesters are carried away by horse and carriage at the border fence separating Israel and Gaza. Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times Palestinians cheer and chant as they burn tires at the border fence separating Israel and Gaza in a camp east of Gaza City. Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times A Palestinian man grimaces as he is treated by medics after being shot during a protest dubbed the Great March of Return at the border fence separating Israel and Gaza. Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times Ibraheem Mohammed Al-Tubassi, father, top, and other family members bid farewell to Yazan Ibraheem Mohammed Al-Tubassi, 23, at the Shifa Hospital morgue after he was shot by reportedly shot by Israeli forces. Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times Palestinians test out kites that carry torches, to use for the Great March of Return, at the Bureij refugee camp near Deir al-Bala, Gaza Strip, on May 9. Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times Youths near Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip last week organize tires to be used in demonstrations. The tires are often set on fire to create a smokescreen. Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times GAZA CITY, GAZA STRIP -- FRIDAY, MAY 11, 2018: Ayish Yousif Badwan, right, sells desert treats to Palestinians who are gathered to protest at the border fence separating Israel and Gaza, in a camp east of Gaza City, Gaza Strip, on May 11, 2018. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times) Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times Palestinians manage to capture and remove a barbed-wire fence which is part of the border separating Israel and the Gaza Strip, on May 11 east of Gaza City. Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times Palestinians try to remove a section of barbed-wire fence separating Israel and the Gaza Strip. Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times Sabir Ashqar, who said he lost his legs in the 2008-2009 Gaza war, slings a projectile at the border fence separating Israel and the Gaza Strip. Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times Under the shroud of smoke, Palestinians put more tires into place to burn as they protest at the border fence. Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times Palestinian protesters run away from tear gas near the border fence separating Israel and the Gaza Strip on May 11. Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times Palestinians aim projectiles towards the border fence separating Israel and the Gaza Strip. Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times A Palestinian man carries a fellow protester after he was shot in the foot during a protest at the border fence. Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times RAFAH, GAZA STRIP -- SUNDAY, MAY 13, 2018: Funeral service for Jamal Abdul-Rahman Affana, 15, who succumbed to his wounds sustained from last Friday's protest at the Israel-Gaza border fence in Rafah, Gaza, on May 13, 2018. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times) Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times Be the first to comment Hide Comments Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by SolidOpinion. Advertisement