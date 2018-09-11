America marks the 17th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks

Remembrance ceremonies were held around the nation Tuesday to honor the nearly 3,000 people who died 17 years ago in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
New York
People walk under an American flag inside the Oculus, part of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub in New York, on the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
A man looks at the north reflecting pool, which sits in the footprint where the north tower of the World Trade Center once stood.
People walk through the Oculus at the former World Trade Center site on the 17th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
Malibu
Arlington, Va.
An American flag is unfurled at sunrise at the Pentagon. Seventeen years ago, 184 were killed when Flight 77 crashed into the building.
Shanksville, Pa.
Visitors to the Flight 93 National Memorial hold a giant flag during a moment of remembrance. United Airlines Flight 93 crashed into a field outside Shanksville, Pa., as passengers and crew tried to retake control from the terrorists.
People look on during the anniversary commemoration at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania.