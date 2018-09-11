America marks the 17th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks

Remembrance ceremonies were held around the nation Tuesday to honor the nearly 3,000 people who died 17 years ago in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

New York

Craig Ruttle / Associated Press

People walk under an American flag inside the Oculus, part of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub in New York, on the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Mark Lennihan / Associated Press

A man looks at the north reflecting pool, which sits in the footprint where the north tower of the World Trade Center once stood.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

People walk through the Oculus at the former World Trade Center site on the 17th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Malibu

Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times

Pepperdine University’s “Waves of Flags” display in Alumni Park in Malibu features 2,977 flags: 2,887 American flags for each American life lost and 90 international flags representing the home countries of individuals from abroad who were killed in the terrorist attacks.

Arlington, Va.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais / Associated Press

An American flag is unfurled at sunrise at the Pentagon. Seventeen years ago, 184 were killed when Flight 77 crashed into the building.

Shanksville, Pa.

Gene J. Puskar / Associated Press

Visitors to the Flight 93 National Memorial hold a giant flag during a moment of remembrance. United Airlines Flight 93 crashed into a field outside Shanksville, Pa., as passengers and crew tried to retake control from the terrorists.

Evan Vucci / Associated Press

People look on during the anniversary commemoration at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania.

