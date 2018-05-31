Portraits of despair: Opioids land more women behind bars

More than a decade ago, there were rarely more than 10 women in the Campbell County Jail. Now, the population is routinely around 60. Most who end up here have followed a similar path to Sweat: They’re arrested on a drug-related charge and confined to a cell 23 hours a day. Many of their bunkmates also are addicts. They receive no counseling. Then weeks, months or years later, they’re released into the same community where friends — and in some cases, family — are using drugs. Soon they are again too.