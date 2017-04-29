From the Archives: Cut with a bullet

April 8, 1960: Los Angeles County Sheriff Peter J. Pitchess cuts the ribbon with a bullet at the opening of a new pistol range at the Sheriff's Academy.

Jack Gaunt / Los Angeles Times

April 8, 1960: Los Angeles County Sheriff Peter J. Pitchess cuts the ribbon with a bullet at the opening of a new pistol range at the Sheriff's Academy.

April 8, 1960: Los Angeles County Sheriff Peter J. Pitchess cuts the ribbon with a bullet at the opening of a new pistol range at the Sheriff's Academy. (Jack Gaunt / Los Angeles Times)