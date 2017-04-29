From the Archives: Cut with a bullet

Before the ribbon cutting, Pitchess welcomed a new graduating class of 38 deputies and 11 police officers from six Los Angeles County cities.
Sheriff Pitchess served from 1958 till 1982. He died in 1999.
This image, by Los Angeles Times photographer Jack Gaunt, was published the next day as "stand-alone art" -- newsroom jargon for a photo run without a story, only a long caption.
This mage later appeared in book "Imagining Los Angeles: Photographs of a 20th Century City," published by Los Angeles Times in 2000.
This post was originally published on Sep. 28, 2010.