UCLA basketball players, reportedly accused of shoplifting, await their fate in scenic Chinese town

The young athletes detoured to this lakeside Chinese town on their way to play basketball. Now, in a bizarre situation that has entangled some of college sport’s most promising players, three may not be able to leave it.

UCLA freshman members LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill are holed up in Hangzhou, a tourist town in eastern China about 100 miles from Shanghai and the opening season game in which they will not participate. Police questioned the men this week on suspicion of shoplifting sunglasses from a nearby Louis Vuitton store, and they’re required to remain here as they await a decision by Chinese authorities on how to proceed.

For many, this former ancient capital is a breezy escape from the industrial grime of other Chinese cities. But for these college students, it is likely a reminder of how little they know about the country and its opaque judicial system.

“I ain’t got nothing to say,” Ball said Thursday evening, sounding despondent and scared when reached by phone in his room. “They don’t want us to talk.”

The men are not technically under house arrest and can walk around the area, according to a person close to the situation who is not authorized to comment publicly because of its sensitivity.

Sean Stein, the U.S. consul in Shanghai, said officials are “aware of reports of three U.S. citizens arrested and subsequently released on bail in China.”

Privacy considerations prevent his commenting further, he said.

Representatives from the university and the Pac-12 Conference are accompanying the men. Ball’s outspoken father, LaVar Ball, his wife, Tina, and their youngest son LaMelo — in China filming episodes for their Facebook reality show “Ball in the Family” — continued on with the team to Shanghai. Ball’s eldest brother is Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball.

The left-behind Bruins could have it worse. Their hotel, the Hyatt Regency, looks out at a misty lake view so majestic it’s pasted on the country’s equivalent of a dollar bill. Rooms go for $300 a night, and an expansive lobby draws wealthy businessmen and entrepreneurs who have profited from the city’s burgeoning tech industry. Hangzhou is home to e-commerce behemoth Alibaba, which is sponsoring the game.

Details of the situation — like its resolution — are unclear. A server in the lobby said she watched a line of police cars show up Tuesday, and a hotel representative confirmed authorities took three UCLA students with them. Hangzhou police declined to comment.

Gaochao Zhang / Los Angeles Times The Hyatt Regency Hangzhou, which faces the city's famed lake, is where three UCLA basketball players wait to learn how the Chinese judicial system will respond to allegations of shoplifting. The Hyatt Regency Hangzhou, which faces the city's famed lake, is where three UCLA basketball players wait to learn how the Chinese judicial system will respond to allegations of shoplifting. (Gaochao Zhang / Los Angeles Times)

A gym attendant said that the basketball team used the gym during its visit, but that he was told by reception to say they were gone by Wednesday.

Theft in China can result in probation or years in prison. Formal charges almost always mean a conviction.

George Hill, the father of Jalen Hill, declined to speak when reached on his cellphone.

Riley, the third student, had just gotten a passport for his first trip overseas.

Ty Nichols, Riley’s coach at Chatsworth’s Sierra Canyon High, described him as "an amazing young man with a huge heart and a great kid" who had settled in nicely during his first few months at UCLA.

The incident occurred just as President Trump prepared to arrive in Beijing and has not snagged much attention in Chinese state media. The opposite is true on social media.

“Trump’s priority on his China visit is to save these poor arrested guys,” one person joked on Weibo, China’s version of Twitter.

Another said, “How on earth do you guys dare to steal luxury goods from a communist country, doesn’t your capitalist country have that too, and cheaper?”

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying, speaking at a regular briefing Wednesday, said she didn’t have details of the situation.

But, she added, “China handles the affair according to law and will guarantee the legitimate rights of the parties involved according to the law.”

