Erdogan's authoritarian style and pragmatic foreign policy turn some Turkish Islamists against him

Last month’s constitutional referendum may have yielded a victory for President Recep Tayep Erdogan, enshrining vast powers for him and his Justice and Development Party (AKP), but the results were far closer than his supporters were expecting, thanks largely to growing discontent within Turkey’s conservatives.

Erdogan has counted on conservatives’ support for more than 14 years, but his authoritarian style of governance and his pragmatic foreign policy are pushing a segment of Turkey’s Islamists to turn against him.

“The AKP is no longer a humble party. It cannot hear any criticism, whether from its own members or from others,” said Abdulletif Sener, one of 74 people who founded the party in 2001 and who served as deputy prime minister under Erdogan until he quit in 2007. “Those critics still in the party have no power to direct it. Many are keeping quiet themselves, because they know if they criticize Erdogan, the next day they will be targeted.”

As dissenters like Sener have left the AKP’s ranks, those who have remained have taken a backseat to Erdogan. Former President Abdullah Gul and former Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu — reportedly forced by Erdogan to resign last year — have not quit the party altogether, but their reservations with Erdogan’s policies have left them largely sidelined.

“The AKP is a broad umbrella party that has amassed Islamists, less politicized religious conservatives and even traditional center-right voters who care about economic benefits,” said Mustafa Akyol, an expert on Turkey’s Islamist movements. “In the past four or five years, however, the party has been taken over by a cult of personality built around Erdogan.”

Erdogan’s “Machiavellian” ways, Akyol says, have put him at odds with Islamists on a range of foreign and domestic issues, and while the dissenting conservatives probably represent less than 4% of the electorate, the close margin of victory for Erdogan in April’s referendum indicates it could become an important demographic in Turkey.

Among the dissenting Islamist movements is the Saadet Party, a movement made up of ultra-conservatives that in some ways is the intellectual predecessor to the AKP, but whose leadership actively campaigned against the April constitutional changes. Saadet’s small but influential constituency of traditional Islamists, says Akyol, helped the “no” vote win in unexpected places this April, including Istanbul’s Uskudar district, where Erdogan lives and 53.3% of voters rejected the amendments.

But the Saadet Party represents just one facet of a growing faction of anti-Erdogan conservatives.

Fatma Bostan Unsal, another core AKP founder, was purged from the party last year over her views on how to deal with the country’s Kurdish insurgency.

“It should be normal for religious people to be critical of government policy,” said Unsal. “But now, if you are critical of the government, it turns into something ridiculous, it turns into a controversy.”

In the party’s early days, Unsal said, the priority for her and other Islamists was lifting restrictions on the headscarf, which kept her and millions of other women out of the public sphere. But over the next decade, Unsal realized Erdogan and the AKP were more interested in consolidating power than dealing with issues like the headscarf ban.

“I raised the issue at many closed meetings, I said we need to run candidates wearing the headscarf, and I and a group of maybe 150 women in the party threatened to start a public movement if this was not done.”

In response, Erdogan accused the dissenters of trying to abuse the headscarf issue. “After that, I kept attending party meetings but I did not raise my voice,” said Unsal. It wasn’t until 2013 that the AKP allowed a headscarf candidate to run on a party ticket. In 2014, an AKP lawmaker became the first woman in Turkey to give a speech in parliament wearing a headscarf.

Last January, Unsal and more than a thousand other academics were labelled “traitors” by Erdogan for signing a petition calling for a cease-fire in the Kurdish conflict. Unsal, a career academic, is now one of 145,000 public workers who have lost their jobs. Her passport has been revoked, and her signature on the peace petition could draw terrorism charges for allegedly supporting the PKK. Because she had a credit card with a bank linked to Fethulleh Gulen, the cleric Ankara blames for last year’s coup attempt, Unsal fears she could be detained for alleged affiliations with that movement as well.

Erdogan’s foreign policy did not fit with what Unsal and the other dissenters expected. either. Whether it was the decision to support the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003, or restore ties with Israel after the Mavi Marmara incident in 2009, in which nine people died when Israeli commandos stormed aboard a Turkish ship off the Gaza coast, Erdogan seemed to stray from core Islamist views and strike a politically expedient path instead.

Adem Altan / AFP/Getty Images Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, welcomes Sierra Leone President Ernest Bai Koroma to the Presidential Complex in Ankara, on May 10, 2017. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, welcomes Sierra Leone President Ernest Bai Koroma to the Presidential Complex in Ankara, on May 10, 2017. (Adem Altan / AFP/Getty Images)

Turkey’s largest humanitarian organization, the Human Rights Foundation (IHH), which organized the Mavi Marama attempt to enter Gaza, occasionally calls for protests to mark the deadly Israeli raid, but its attempts to pursue criminal cases against Israel in Turkish and international courts have been stifled by the AKP. Last month, one of Erdogan’s best known supporters, columnist Cem Kucuk, called for the expulsion of “maniac” Islamists supporting the IHH from the AKP’s ranks. Outrage among Islamists over those remarks prompted Erdogan to weigh in himself, saying no one but him and his staff spoke for his office.

While the IHH has weathered the storm so far, other Islamist civil society groups have not.

Mazlumder, one of Turkey’s best known human rights monitors, was founded by a group of Islamists in 1991, and for more than a decade many of its efforts were focused on documenting the effects of state discrimination against conservatives. At one point, its leaders were imprisoned and its offices shuttered over allegations that it was seeking to upend Turkey’s secular foundation, similar to the charges that sent Erdogan to prison in 1999. More than 50 former Mazlumder members have gone on to serve as leaders in the AKP.

Back then, says Reha Ruhavioğlu, the organization’s head in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir, the focus for conservative human rights activists was a state bureaucracy dominated by a secular military. Today it is fellow conservatives in the AKP that are targeting Mazlumder.

Mazlumder, like Saadet, opposes arming the Syrian rebels. In 2013, it published reports documenting what it said was excessive use of force by police dispersing protesters in Gezi Park.

“We had problems with some of our [pro-AKP] colleagues over the Syrian war, and over Gezi, but those divisions really widened with our reports on the Kurdish conflict,” said Ruhavioğlu.