Trump stirs a hornet's nest in Britain by blasting its National Health Service

Public opinion polls have consistently shown Trump to be a highly unpopular figure in Britain, and fear of hostile crowds may be one reason the president has yet to go to the country -- an unusual omission for a U.S. leader after more than a year in office. Last year, almost as soon as Trump was inaugurated, May was sharply criticized at home for inviting him to pay a state visit, a ceremonial, pomp-filled affair that would likely involve an audience with Queen Elizabeth II.