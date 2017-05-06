French election overshadowed by leak of hacked or fake documents from Emmanuel Macron's campaign

French voters will choose their next president on Sunday after a final campaign that has been scrappy, ill-tempered and overshadowed in the home run by a hacking attack.

Just before a Friday midnight deadline that requires candidates to stop campaigning, front-runner Emmanuel Macron was hit with the leak of thousands of campaign documents — some allegedly fake — in what his team called a “massive and coordinated” attempt to upset the election.

The timing of the leak meant Macron was unable to respond on Saturday, with polls scheduled to open at 8 a.m. Sunday. During the so-called “election pause” candidates are banned from making any statement or comment until voting closes at 8 p.m. French time on Sunday evening.

Just before the deadline, Macron’s En Marche! (On the Move!) movement issued a statement saying fake papers had been mixed in with tens of thousands of genuine campaign documents including internal emails and financial data, to “spread doubt and disinformation.”

It described the leak as a “real attempt to disrupt the French presidential election” and said it would be taking all steps to find out who was behind the “unusual operation.”

Macron’s team did not designate a culprit, but has blamed Moscow-backed groups for repeated hacking attempts during the campaign. Russia has made no secret of its support for Macron’s rival, the far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen.

French media pointed out the White House and experts blamed a Russian-linked group for hacking the email account of John Podesta, Democrat Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager, during the U.S. presidential campaign.

“Coming in the final hours of this campaign, this operation clearly amounts to democratic destabilization as was seen in the United States,” an En Marche! spokesman said.

Le Monde newspaper said the leaked documents were spread quickly by Le Pen supporters. Just minutes before the midnight deadline, National Front Vice President Florian Philippot, a close advisor to Le Pen, wrote on Facebook: "With MacronLeaks are we learning something investigative journalists have deliberately hushed up?”

On Saturday morning, the French electoral commission warned all media they faced criminal prosecution if they published or republished the leaked documents, posted as #MacronLeaks on social media websites.

Macron declared he was taking legal action against “unknown persons” on Thursday after Le Pen made a remark at the end of a bruising second-round debate that she “hoped we wouldn’t learn that he had an offshore account with a bank in the Bahamas.” She was referring to documents on the Internet claiming Macron had a bank account in the Cayman Islands. Nicolas Vanderbiest, a Belgian expert on fake news, said the false information had originated in Russia.

It is impossible to say what consequences the final hacking attack has had because opinion polls are also banned during the electioneering pause. On Friday, the last opinion poll by Ipsos showed Macron winning 63% of votes and Le Pen 37%.

Willsher is a special correspondent. Special correspondent Chris O’Brien contributed to this report.