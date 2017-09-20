Protests erupt in Spain as officials crack down on Catalonia's plans for a secession vote

Protests erupted in Barcelona, Spain, on Wednesday after authorities raided regional government offices in Catalonia and detained officials for their roles in organizing an independence referendum scheduled for Oct. 1.

The raids on more than 20 regional government offices and institutions were the clearest indication yet of the Spanish government’s resolve to block the vote, which the country’s Constitutional Court declared illegal.

National officials in Madrid ordered local police to block polling stations, and prosecutors were preparing charges against more than 700 Catalan mayors who have agreed to allow voting in municipal buildings.

“We will vote!” thousands chanted outside a regional government office on Barcelona’s Ramblas pedestrian street. Police detained at least 14 people, including top aides to Catalonia’s vice president.

Separatists who dominate Catalonia’s regional administration insist the vote is a democratic exercise, and have appealed to Europe for support. No European Union country has said it would recognize an independent Catalonia.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, in response to reporters’ questions about whether the government was being heavy-handed in its response to the planned referendum, said he believes “no democratic state in the world would accept this.”

Catalan separatist leaders “are breaking the law. They are acting against the Constitution. Logically, the state must react,” Rajoy said. “I’m sorry. I hope we don’t continue this dynamic, because it doesn’t help anyone.”

North of Barcelona, authorities entered a warehouse in a rural industrial park, seizing 9,894,350 paper ballots being stored there ahead of the vote, the government said in a statement. They also confiscated referendum posters and voter registry logs.

The northeast region of Catalonia is one of Spain’s 17 autonomous regions, which enjoy local powers to set policy for education, healthcare and some other services, but rely on the central government for tax collection. The region has a population of about 7.5 million people.

Like the neighboring Basque Country, Catalonia has its own language and culture, which were repressed under the nearly 40-year dictatorship of General Francisco Franco, who died in 1975. Since then, it has become Spain’s richest region, comprising about 20% of the country’s economy and more than a quarter of Spanish exports. Its capital Barcelona is one of Europe’s biggest tourist hubs.

After an emergency Cabinet meeting Wednesday, Catalonia’s regional president, Carles Puigdemont, gave a televised speech saying “Spain has de facto suspended the self-government of Catalonia and has applied a de facto state of emergency.

“We will not accept a return to past times and we will not accept that they will not allow us to decide the future times of freedom and democracy,” Puigdemont said.

Catalonia held an independence poll in 2014, and voters favored secession. But turnout was low, and Catalan officials acknowledged it was a nonbinding consultation. This time, they vow to declare independence from Spain within 48 hours, if the “yes” votes win.

Frayer is a special correspondent.