Armenians protest leader's plan to stay in power

By Associated Press
Apr 14, 2018 | 10:50 AM
| YEREVAN, Armenia
Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan attends the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting in St. Petersburg, Russia on Dec. 26, 2016. Opposition demonstrators briefly seized the country's public radio to protest Sargsyan's shift into the prime minister's seat. (Dmitri Lovetsky / Associated Press)

Dozens of opposition demonstrators briefly seized the headquarters of Armenia's public radio to protest the former president's shift into the prime minister's seat.

Protesters led by opposition lawmaker Nikol Pashinian broke into the building Saturday and tried to get on the air but failed and retreated shortly afterward.

The incident comes amid protests against a recent change of government that the opposition sees as a move for former President Serzh Sargsyan to stay in power.

Armen Sarkisian took over as president from Sargsyan on Monday under a new system in which the president's powers will be weaker and the prime minister will dominate. Sargsyan, whose party holds a majority in Parliament, is set to be easily approved for the premiership on Tuesday.

Demonstrators have vowed to keep protesting around the clock.

