Prosecutor orders release of Egypt's ousted leader Mubarak

Egypt's official news agency says A prosecutor in Cairo has ordered the release from detention of ousted president Hosni Mubarak, ending nearly six years of legal proceedings against the long-ruling autocrat.

The prosecutor, Ibrahim Saleh, ordered Mubarak’s release Monday after he accepted a petition by the ousted leader’s lawyer for his freedom on the basis of time already served, according to the official news agency.

Mubarak, 88, was acquitted by the country's top appeals court on March 2 of charges that he ordered the killing of protesters during the 2011 uprising that ended his 29-year rule.

The petition argued that Mubarak's three-year sentence for embezzling state funds has been served while in detention in connection to the protesters case.

Mubarak has spent virtually all of the last six years in the hospital since his detention in 2011.

