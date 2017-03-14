Life inside China’s ‘Red Army’ schools

In 2008, Yang Dezhi was designated a "Red Army primary school" — funded by China's "red nobility" of revolution-era Communist commanders and their families, one of many such institutions that have been established across the country.
Such schools are an extreme example of the "patriotic education" which China's ruling Communist Party promotes to boost its legitimacy, but which critics condemn as little more than brainwashing.
Students attending the flag-raising ceremony at the Yang Dezhi "Red Army" elementary school in Wenshui, China.
Students in front of a blackboard at the Yang Dezhi "Red Army" elementary school.
Students line up for lunch in their classroom.
A student does an "eye exercise" to relax after intensive work at the Yang Dezhi "Red Army" elementary school.
A student recites a lesson in front of a screen at the Yang Dezhi "Red Army" elementary school in Wenshui, China.
Students study in their classroom at the Yang Dezhi "Red Army" elementary school in Wenshui, China.
Students exercise in the Yang Dezhi "Red Army" school.
Students gathering for the flag-raising ceremony at the Yang Dezhi "Red Army" elementary school.
A general view of the Yang Dezhi "Red Army" elementary school in Wenshui, China.
A student in her home after returning from the Yang Dezhi "Red Army" school.