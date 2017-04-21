Death toll in Venezuela protests rises to 9

Authorities in Venezuela said Friday that a young man has been shot and killed in a street protest, becoming the ninth person to die this month during demonstrations in the South American country.

Vicente Paez, a city council member, said Melvin Guitan was wounded when he was struck by a bullet during a protest being broken up Thursday by National Guard members deploying tear gas in the community of Petare east of Caracas. Guitan was taken to a hospital, where he died Thursday night, Paez said.

Tens of thousands of people opposed to Venezuela's socialist government took to the streets that day in ongoing protests demanding elections and denouncing what they consider an increasingly authoritarian government. They were met by tear gas and rubber bullets as they tried to march to downtown Caracas.

ALSO

'Even the stones reek with sadness': Here is what's left of Aleppo

Civilian casualties from airstrikes grow in Iraq and Syria: 'Why would they make a mistake like this?'

Defense Secretary Mattis: 'No doubt' Syria still has chemical weapons