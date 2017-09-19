Trump: 'Major portions of the world are in conflict, and some, in fact, are going to hell'

President Trump told the global leaders at the United Nations General Assembly that "major portions of the world are in conflict, and some, in fact, are going to hell."

It was one of the most dramatic lines in a 40-minute address in which Trump called for a "great reawakening of nations."

It was also an example of the challenge in the foreign policy approach Trump laid out, at once tolerant of other nations pursuing their own interests without judgments yet sharply critical of Venezuela and other regimes Trump opposes.

“We do not seek to impose our way of life on anyone but rather to let it shine as an example," Trump said early on, as he emphasized the sovereignty of nations.

He said he did not expect other countries to share in America's traditions, values or way of life. He said he expected foreign leaders to mirror his "America First" policy of pursuing their own interests ahead of international goals, as long as they peacefully coexisted.

Yet in the second half of his speech, he spoke out sharply against North Korea, Iran, Venezuela and Cuba, in part for how they treat their own citizens and behave in the world.

“America stands for every person living in a brutal regime,” Trump said.

He called for “full restoration of democracy and political freedom in Venezuela.”