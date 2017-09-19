North Korea, Iran and the mass flight of minority Muslims from Myanmar are a few of the bigger challenges that await more than 100 heads of state and government as the annual United Nations General Assembly gears up in New York.
What's happening:
- President Trump: The spotlight is on Trump as he makes his first appearance at the General Assembly.
- U.N. reform: The United States sponsored an event Monday on reforming the 193-member world body. Trump has been critical of the U.N. and has promised to cut the U.S. contribution to its budget.
- Hurricane Irma: Devastation caused by the storm was on the agenda Monday.
- Climate change: California Gov. Jerry Brown is touting the steps that states, cities and businesses can take to reduce greenhouse gas emissions after Trump announced that the U.S. will pull out of an agreement to fight global warming.
- Terrorism: Several events are on the agenda, including a meeting Monday hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron with leaders of five African nations — Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Burkina Faso and Chad — seeking to assemble a 5,000-strong force to fight the growing threat from extremists in the vast Sahel region.
- Cyber-terrorism: A side event co-hosted by Britain, France and Italy on “Preventing Terrorist Use of the Internet” will be attended by senior representatives of major social media companies on Wednesday.
- Peacekeeping: The Security Council is holding a high-level meeting Wednesday on U.N. peacekeeping operations, which cost nearly $8 billion a year.
Trump: 'Major portions of the world are in conflict, and some, in fact, are going to hell'
|Noah Bierman
President Trump told the global leaders at the United Nations General Assembly that "major portions of the world are in conflict, and some, in fact, are going to hell."
It was one of the most dramatic lines in a 40-minute address in which Trump called for a "great reawakening of nations."
It was also an example of the challenge in the foreign policy approach Trump laid out, at once tolerant of other nations pursuing their own interests without judgments yet sharply critical of Venezuela and other regimes Trump opposes.
“We do not seek to impose our way of life on anyone but rather to let it shine as an example," Trump said early on, as he emphasized the sovereignty of nations.
He said he did not expect other countries to share in America's traditions, values or way of life. He said he expected foreign leaders to mirror his "America First" policy of pursuing their own interests ahead of international goals, as long as they peacefully coexisted.
Yet in the second half of his speech, he spoke out sharply against North Korea, Iran, Venezuela and Cuba, in part for how they treat their own citizens and behave in the world.
“America stands for every person living in a brutal regime,” Trump said.
He called for “full restoration of democracy and political freedom in Venezuela.”